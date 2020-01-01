Welcome: New Faculty

JIWON LEE joined Thayer in July as the Ralph and Marjorie Crump Assistant Professor of Engineering. His research focuses on the impact of antibody repertoires on autoimmunity, infectious diseases, and cancer, and the application in developing the next generation of vaccines and immunotherapy. Previously, he was a postdoctoral fellow with a joint assignment at Harvard Medical School and the University of Texas at Austin. He earned his BA in molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, an MEng in chemical and biomedical engineering from Cornell University, and a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

WILLIAM SCHEIDELER joined Thayer in July as an assistant professor of engineering. His research focuses on developing new materials and nanomanufacturing methods for high-performance printed and flexible devices, including low-power sensors and energy harvesting for hybrid electronics. Prior to joining Dartmouth, he was a postdoctoral scholar in the materials science and engineering department at Stanford. He earned his BSE degrees in electrical and biomedical engineering from Duke University and a PhD in electrical engineering from University of California, Berkeley.

COLIN R. MEYER joined Thayer in September as an assistant professor of engineering and a faculty member in the Ice, Climate, and Energy academic cluster at Dartmouth. An applied mathematician who studies how glaciers and ice sheets respond to changes in climate, he is also involved in research in fluid dynamics, snow and ice mechanics, and glaciology. Prior to joining Dartmouth, he was a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Oregon. He earned his BS in civil and environmental engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, a master of advanced study for completion of Part III of the Mathematical Tripos from the University of Cambridge, and a PhD in applied mathematics from Harvard University.

Categories: The Great Hall, Welcome