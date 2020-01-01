Leadership: New Board Members

LUIS PAZ-GALINDO ’93 Th’94, elected this spring to the Thayer Board of Advisors, is a founding partner of Blue Road Capital, a private equity firm focusing on investments in the agricultural sector. Previously, he was a managing director at Ospraie Advisors, LP, where he managed the Ospraie Special Opportunities Fund, which focused on private equity investments in agriculture and energy. He began his career at JP Morgan in mergers and acquisitions and later served as a principal with JP Morgan Partners in the São Paulo, Brazil, and New York City offices. He earned his AB in philosophy and engineering sciences from Dartmouth, a BE from Thayer, an MS in technology and policy, and a PhD in technology, management, and policy with an emphasis in energy economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

TODD COOK ’93 Th’94, elected this spring to the Thayer Board of Advisors, is a co-managing partner of Bain Capital Double Impact, a fund that invests in companies that deliver competitive financial returns and positive social and environmental impact. Previously, he worked for 20 years on Bain Capital’s North American private equity team, where he was most recently a managing director focusing on investments in industrial and energy companies. He started his career as a consultant at Bain & Co. He serves on the board of Cradles to Crayons, Rural Sourcing Inc., and By Chloe and Living Earth, and has served on the boards of Dollarama, Dunkin Brands Group, Michaels Cos., Blackhawk Specialty Tools, TI Fluid Systems, and American Trailer Works. He earned his AB in engineering sciences and economics from Dartmouth, a BE from Thayer, and an MBA from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar.

