Kudos: Fall 2019

Solutions for a Global Challenge



Courtesy Alexandria Chen.

The Dartmouth Humanitarian Engineering team of Alexandria Chen ’20, Joshua de la Cruz ’22, Anna Dodson ’20, Jack Sadoff ’21, Suraj Srivats ’22, and John Weingart ’22 represented the United States at the National Academy of Engineering’s 2019 Global Grand Challenges Summit in London in September. The team was chosen for its work on the Compost Tea Project, which aims to deliver sustainable organic fertilizing solutions to low-income urban farmers who face soil nutrient deficiency, but lack the space, time, and finances needed to implement traditional composting systems. “We picked this project to help low-income urban farmers in Quito, Ecuador, improve soil quality through utilizing a cheaper, more effective, and sustainable composting system,” says project leader Chen. “We identified Quito because we are working with a partner NGO there called ConQuito and they have thousands of small orchards scattered across the city which would benefit from our device.”

Science as Art



By Kaiyang Yin.

With Erupting Volcano on the Ocean, PhD student Kaiyang Yin Th’12 transformed information into art—and earned second prize at the annual Materials Research Society “Science as Art” competition. Inspired by the iconic Hokusai print The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Yin made the volcano by imaging a textured ice surface. “This image was a total accident,” says Yin, whose research focuses on porous materials created by a freezing process. “We—me and Cory Cline Th’21, who is also a PhD student at Thayer—were hoping to find a flat ice surface instead of a textured one under a scanning electron microscope with a cold stage. I was disappointed, but all of a sudden I saw frost, which became the smoke in the image, growing from the tip of those ‘mountains.’”

HONORED Professor Fridon Shubitidze was awarded the Georgia Medal of Honor for “his personal contribution in the development of science and in the creation of modern technologies.” Georgia-born Shubitidze earned the honor in part for his efforts to establish collaboration between Georgian colleagues and his electromagnetic sensing group at Dartmouth.

AWARDED Chris Miller ’20 has earned the John G. Kemeny Computing Prize for his “Group Assignment Tool,” created as part of a research project with Professor Petra Bonfert-Taylor. The tool, which is being integrated into the College’s web-based learning system, is designed to help instructors form well-functioning student teams in their project-based classes.

PUBLISHED In his new book, eIoT: The Development of the Energy Internet of Things in Energy Infrastructure (Springer), Professor Amro M. Farid explores the collision between the sustainable energy transition and the Internet of Things. He explains how emerging applications have the potential to transform today’s energy grid into one that is much more responsive.

AWARDED Engineering student Camilo Toruno ’20 received the Mazilu Engineering Research Fellowship to support his work with Professor Rahul Sarpeshkar on biological cellular chemical production for sustainability. “We are using a fascinating mixture of analog circuit theory, evolutionary techniques, and metabolic engineering—something that, to our knowledge, hasn’t been done before,” he says.

WON Materials science PhD candidate Eldred Lee Th’17 Th’21 has earned a graduate fellowship with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. He will work with Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists on research “relevant to stewardship of the nation’s nuclear stockpile.”

AWARDED Engineering research scientist Evan Thomas has earned the Basu United States Early Career Award for Research in Sun-Earth Systems Science by the American Geophysical Union. His research focuses on understanding the ionosphere-magnetosphere system using ground-based observations of various plasma properties.

PUBLISHED Engineering sciences major Alexandra Stasior ’20 profiles 25 current College students as coauthor of Getting Into Dartmouth: Successful Applicants’ Essays, Resumes, and Interviews . As she writes in her profile: “I finally chose Dartmouth over MIT because I could study engineering and still get a liberal arts education.”

NAMED Professors Keith Paulsen Th’84 Th’86 and Brian W. Pogue have been named senior members of the National Academy of Inventors. Paulsen, who was elected to the NAI’s inaugural class earlier this year, was recognized for his efforts to foster a spirit of innovation while educating and mentoring the next generation of inventors. Paulsen is scientific director of the Advanced Imaging Center and the Center for Surgical Innovation at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Pogue was elected for his “success in patents, licensing, and commercialization” and for producing “technologies that have brought, or aspire to bring, real impact on the welfare of society.” Pogue is the MacLean Professor of Engineering and the president and co-founder of DoseOptics, a company that has created technology for real-time imaging of radiotherapy in cancer patients.

HONORED Clairways—a maker of lung monitoring technology that was founded by Thayer PhD student Justice Amoh ’13 Th’13, Jeffrey Bemowski Tu’18, and Professor Kofi Odame—won the grand prize at the 2019 Dartmouth Entrepreneurs Forum. Also during the forum, the Dartmouth Technology Innovation and Commercialization Award was given to two professors: Laura Ray, who teaches thermodynamics and engineering design and founded two medical technology companies; and B. Stuart Trembly, who founded Avedro, an ophthalmic device company focused on corneal cross-linking and refractive correction that recently went public with an IPO priced at $70 million.

HONORED Engineering student-athletes David Emanuels ’19 and Jack Traynor ’19 were lauded by the College’s athletics department for their extracurricular and scholastic achievements. Linebackers Emanuels and Traynor were leaders on a defense that ranked second in the country in fewest points allowed while maintaining GPAs above 3.6.

