Kudos

Engineering Professors Elsa Garmire and Axel Scherer have been elected fellows of the National Academy of Inventors. Garmire was recognized for her work in optics, opto-electronics, and lasers. Scherer, who holds more than 100 U.S. patents, was recognized for his work on the design and microfabrication of a broad range of optical, magnetic, and fluidic devices leading to the establishment of seven companies. They join Professors Eric Fossum and Tillman Gerngross as fellows of NAI.

Professor John Zhang, who joined the Thayer faculty last July after starting his career at UT Austin, has been named a fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering. Zhang’s work focuses on developing miniature imaging and biosensing systems to improve health through a broad variety of approaches. He is also cofounder of NanoLite Systems, which focuses on developing products to diagnose cancer through blood screening, tissue imaging, and cell transformations at point of care.

Professor Mary Albert Th’84 has been awarded $17.4 million by the National Science Foundation to oversee the U.S. Ice Drilling Program through 2018. Albert, who has served as executive director of the program since it was established in 2010, leads the ice-drilling research community in mapping out the direction of ice core science and guiding implementation of the resulting plan.

Professor William Lotko is one of seven professors selected by President Philip Hanlon ’77 to mentor postdoc scholars as part of the new Dartmouth Society of Fellows, an interdisciplinary community to begin this fall that will support the integration of research and teaching excellence.

Ph.D. candidate Jilai Zhou has received the Dartmouth Graduate Alumni Research Award. He will use the $1,000 award to further his thesis research, which is focused on developing new strains of bacteria via metabolic engineering for use in the conversion of cellulose to ethanol.

Professor Vicki May’s “The Engineering of Structures Around Us” is one of four massive open online courses (MOOCs) that Dartmouth is offering this year through the digital learning platform edX. The online course is based on ENGS 2: Integrated Design: Engineering, Architecture and Building Technology, which May co-teaches. She says she plans to bring skills gained from this experience into her Thayer classroom. May was recently selected by the New Hampshire College & University Council to represent higher education at this year’s New Hampshire Excellence in Education Awards Celebration.

The Washington Post profiled Professor Vikrant Vaze’s studies of the root causes of flight delays, specifically, who’s to blame for most of them: airline crew members or passengers. His research—which could help airlines lessen the impact of delays—follows up on recent findings that the average flight delay of 15 minutes translates into an average half-hour hold-up for passengers because of missed connections and cancellations.

Engineering major Sarah Hammer ’15 has been awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship. She will pursue a Ph.D. in chemical and biological engineering at Princeton.

Two Thayer student projects won funding from The Pitch competition held by Dartmouth’s Digital Arts Leadership & Innovation (DALI) Lab and the Dartmouth Entrepreneurial Network. George Boateng ’16 pitched SpeedAlert! for safer driving in Ghana. SafaPani, a user-friendly filter for reducing arsenic in drinking water in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, was pitched by Meili Eubank ’15, Aditya Mahara, Shannon Carman ’17, Katie Zhang ’16, Josh Warzecha ’17, Eldred Lee ’17, Thomas Wang ’16, Emma Ratcliffe ’17, Kelsey Flower ’18, Catherine Ledna ’15, Will Buell ’17, Michaela LeDoux ’17, and Aparna Kachalia ’10.

Categories: The Great Hall, Kudos