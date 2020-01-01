Our non-departmental structure and collaborative culture enable faculty to draw on multiple areas of expertise, including entrepreneurship , to address critical human needs.

Investiture: Class of 2019

Investiture by the Numbers



22

Doctor of Philosophy



6

Master of Science



59

Master of Engineering Management



116

Bachelor of Engineering



116

Bachelor of Arts in Engineering Sciences

Thayer School’s 2019 Investiture on June 8 honored 203 recipients of BE and graduate degrees. The Robert Fletcher Award, named for Thayer’s first dean, was presented to astrophysicist and National Science Foundation Director France Córdova. The next day, Dartmouth awarded 116 AB degrees in engineering sciences.

“Perhaps the timeliest message I can leave with you is this reminder of the opportunity and responsibility you now bear,” Córdova told the Thayer graduates. “Because our lovely, fragile planet—and the very real people it serves—need you now more than ever. We need your optimism and enthusiasm. We need new voices representing every background. We need your willingness to think outside of traditional paradigms and to form new and unconventional partnerships.”

Student speaker Ryan Chapman Th’19 encouraged classmates to “take a penny, leave a penny. We took a penny. Now it’s on us to return the favor. In conversation, leave a penny by being present. When stressed, leave a penny by remaining patient. When our schedules are full and someone needs help, leave a penny by finding time. And when the world seems full of anger and hate, leave a penny by showing compassion and love. Let me rephrase to something the engineers will more easily understand: Be a source, not a sink.”

In closing, after touching on the nature vs. nurture debate, Interim Dean Laura Ray remarked, “I can say with confidence that your Thayer education has nurtured a passion for actively engaging your engineering gifts to improve the human condition.”

—Catha Mayor Lamm

