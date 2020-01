Our non-departmental structure and collaborative culture enable faculty to draw on multiple areas of expertise, including entrepreneurship , to address critical human needs.

Engineering research at Dartmouth is advancing innovation at the intersection of disciplines:

First Look: Bird's Eye View

Drone photography by Jared Benedict and Zack Bennis

A 210-foot crane towers over the construction of the new West End building that will soon house engineering, computer sciences, and the Magnuson Center for Entrepreneurship. The building is slated to open in late 2021.

