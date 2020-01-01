Collaborations: Answering the Call

Fifty thousand medical facemasks arrived at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in mid-April thanks to a group of Dartmouth alumni in China. “We are called to lead and help,” says Junfei Yu Th’19. Yu and Dingyang Lu ’17, managers at health technology firm Wuhan Xiaoyaoyao Pharmaceutical Technology Co., sourced the disposable surgical masks from across China before shipping them to Shanghai. There, the team did a final check before labeling the boxes with Dartmouth’s logo and motto, “Vox clamantis in deserto,” for the flight to the States.

“Equipping our staff with appropriate personal protective equipment is crucial in the fight against Covid-19 and accessing supply has been challenging,” says Curtis Lancaster, vice president of DHMC’s supply chain. “This substantial donation helped supplement our stock at a time when we needed it most.”

Yu and Lu were supported in their efforts by the company’s Dartmouth alumni group, which includes cofounder Yi Peng ’12. “We felt it was time to give back to Dartmouth community because of the severe situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” says Yu, who earned his BE at Thayer, participated in the TuckLAB program, and worked with Professors Sol Diamond ’97 Th’98 and Douglas W. Van Citters ’99 Th’03 Th’06 as a Cook Engineering Design Center Fellow. “I am deeply connected with Thayer and Tuck, as I wouldn’t be where I am now without my education at both schools.”

Since the outbreak, Xiaoyaoyao has delivered more than 200 million masks and other medical supplies across China.