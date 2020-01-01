Our non-departmental structure and collaborative culture enable faculty to draw on multiple areas of expertise, including entrepreneurship , to address critical human needs.

Arctic Collaboration: Developing New Energy Systems

Thayer School of Engineering is collaborating with Dartmouth’s Arthur L. Irving Institute for Energy and Society and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) to assess ways to improve energy services, delivery, storage, and mobility for military bases in the Arctic. Engineering professors Amro Farid, Jifeng Liu, and Weiyang (Fiona) Li—who are co-investigators of the project with principal investigator and Irving Institute Director Elizabeth Wilson—will work at the cutting edge of energy research to extend the Army’s mission capabilities by up to 30 percent while testing new technologies that will lead to the next generation of energy-delivery and storage systems for extremely cold regions.

The overall project comprises three sub-projects, which will be executed simultaneously and led by Thayer faculty.

Led by Farid, the “Arctic Resilient Intelligent Integrated Energy System” project will develop a multi-modal energy management system that optimizes the supply, demand, and storage of energy for an Arctic military base operation.

Led by Liu, the “Porous Thermoelectric Cells for Waste Heat Recovery in Arctic Stations and Habitats” project will develop lightweight porous thermoelectric materials and thermoelectric cells to recover waste heat from power generators in the Arctic region, converting the wasted thermal energy directly to electricity. Joining Liu in his work are Professors Ulrike Wegst, Jason Stauth, and Charles Sullivan.

Led by Li, the “Energy Storage Solutions for Extremely Cold Environments: Development of Novel High-Energy Lithium Batteries” project will address the challenges posed by the extreme cold to the electrochemical reactions of batteries, which makes it difficult for the batteries to deliver the stored energy. Joining Li in the research are Ian Baker and Katherine Mirica, a chemistry professor.

